Affton firefighter who died on duty in 1981 honored

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Affton firefighters are paying tribute to one of their own lost in the line of duty more than forty years ago.

On Saturday, The Affton Fire Protection District dedicated its new station on 8110 Valcour to Joseph Ritter. Ritter died from a heart attack while fighting a house fire in December of 1981. Ritter was posthumously promoted to captain last year, with his captain’s helmet given to his family.

The department has also placed a memorial bench in his honor outside the station.

