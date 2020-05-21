African-American blood donors needed to support sickle cell patients

ST. LOUIS – Nearly 100,000 people are living with sickle cell in the U.S. and most of them are African-African, according to the American Red Cross. Now, the organization is asking African-Americans to donate blood to help battle the disease.

The American Red Cross reports since mid-March, the number of African Americans donating blood with the Red Cross has dropped by more than half. Despite the decline in blood donations, the need for blood for patients with sickle cell disease has remained steady.

Sickle cell patients are at a higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19 and must be matched very closely beyond the A, B, O to reduce the risk.

They are encouraging healthy individuals who are feeling well to make an appointment to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)