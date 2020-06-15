African American Business and Contractors protest Sam Page’s policies

CLAYTON, Mo. – A group of minority business owners and contractors protested outside St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office today in Clayton.

Members of the African American Business and Contractors Association (AABCA) gave County Executive Sam Page 72 hours to meet with their group. A meeting was then set up by Page’s staff, but Page allegedly didn’t show up.

The group protested what they say are Page’s discriminatory policies against African American Contractors and African American Business People Monday.

The protest began at 10 a.m. and finished at 2 p.m.