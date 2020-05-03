After 4 decades with the DOJ, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crowe retires

ST. LOUIS – First on Fox, after more than four decades with the Department of Justice. A former St. Louis Assistant U.S. Attorney is closing the case on a stellar career.



Jim Crowe who has handled hundreds of criminal cases and investigations and has had a huge hand in the community. Saturday, he stood in south St. Louis park personally greeting and waved at everyone who passed by to wish him well on his life after retiring.

This was all a surprise and a way to give people the chance to acknowledge him despite the COVID-19 circumstances. People passed by in their cars with signs, some of them out of the sunroof congratulating Jim. He attended the University of Notre Dame, so some supporters were waving flags representing the school. His wife and kids planned the event. Jim Crowe started his career back in the ’70s. From then, he served as a trial attorney, and a U.S. Attorney in Missouri’s Eastern District, and served as Chief of the Criminal Division. He’s handled cases dealing with fraud, corruption, tax issues, and argued plenty of high-profile cases. He took a break greeting all of his supporters to tell him the most memorable part of his impressive career.

Jim says he was completely surprised by this celebration. We asked him what was next for him. He says there might be new endeavors for him later on in the future. He’s just ready to relax for now.