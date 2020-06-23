Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 961 deaths/ 18,143 cases IL: 6,671 deaths/ 137,224 cases.
After Coronavirus cases rise statewide, progress still being made around the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force progress is being made with COVID 19 cases.

After setting record highs for two straight days news cases in Missouri dropped from over 400 on Saturday to 140 Monday. There are now at least 975 deaths statewide. Illinois confirms 462 more cases and 26 additional deaths.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,889 people in St. Louis County and 907 others from the additional local counties who had COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation.

See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.

