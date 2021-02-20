After frigid week, St. Louis region eyes chance to thaw out

ST. LOUIS–The owner Big Shark Bicycle Shop in Richmond Heights feels fortunate the bicycle industry is thriving right now. Cyclists have turned to the outdoors to stay socially distanced and still enjoy exercise. Mike Weiss is even happier to hear temperatures are expected to jump into the 50’s next week.

“Last week has felt like one long month,” said Weiss.

He said the bicycle business is usually dormant during the winter. His shop was busy Friday servicing bikes for cyclists getting ready to return to the roads. Weiss hopes motorists have not forgotten about keeping an eye out for cyclists as they get back to the outdoors.

“There’s always that adjustment period where motorists have to look for bikes on the road again,” said Weiss.

Ice skaters at Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park were enjoying warmer weather Friday and are looking forward to more outdoor activities soon.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there and barbecuing when the sun starts coming out a little bit,” said St. Louis resident Tim Leavy.