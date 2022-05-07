ST. LOUIS – Air Canada relaunched its service at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Saturday for the first time in two years.

The airline provides flights to more than 200 destinations worldwide. Many flights across country borders, including ones to and from St. Louis, had been paused over the last two years due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Air Canada resumed service at Lambert Airport with flights departing and arriving from Toronto, Ontario. The airport held a special event at 2 p.m. to celebrate the return of Air Canada in St. Louis.

Earlier this week, Lambert Airport held an open house event during which airport officials suggested a massive makeover could be in the works.