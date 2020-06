SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL – A Scott Air Force Base Captain was found unconscious Friday, June 26th dead at the base pool. The Air Force Captain was transported to the hospital for treatment but was later pronounced at the hospital.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, the St. Clair County Coroner is reporting the preliminary cause of death was drowning.

The name of the officer is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.