Fewer travelers expected today at St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases continue to break records in both Missouri and Illinois, even so, people are still taking to the sky for the Thanksgiving holiday

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport it looked like half of the travelers who would be here on a regular day before Thanksgiving. An employee said numbers were down Tuesday and jumped 100 percent Wednesday. He believes the traffic at Lambert Airport will pick up throughout the morning.

St. Louis County leaders put a safer at home mandate in place and the governor of Illinois launched the Healthy Holidays to You initiative. Both encourage residents to stay home.

Friday, the number of travelers screened at U.S. airport security checkpoints topped 1 million for only the second time since March, according to Transportation Security Administration figures. That’s still just 40 percent of the volume screened on the Friday before Thanksgiving last year.

Travel organization AAA has said that it expects at least a 10 percent drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of spiking coronavirus cases, shifting travel restrictions and calls by health and government officials for people to stay home. Air travel is expected to see its largest one-year decrease on record for Thanksgiving, a nearly 48 percent drop, with just 2.4 million travelers expected to fly, according to the organization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts said gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection. In the current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous.