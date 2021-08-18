Airbnb ‘anti-party restrictions’ in place for St. Louis’ Halloween weekend

Costumed revelers walked the city streets on Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts on October 31, 2020. – Salem canceled all official Halloween events and called for the city wide shutdown of all businesses at 20h00EDT (24H00GMT) in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 and detour tourist from visiting Salem, a favorite of Halloween fans. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Airbnb is looking ahead to Halloween and has issued “anti-party restrictions” in St. Louis in an effort to promote health and safety as the Delta variant spreads.

One of the restrictions put in place is a block on all 1-night reservations during Halloween weekend of entire home listings. The block goes into effect Wednesday.

There will be “exceptions for guests with histories of positive reviews.”

Halloween weekend 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of Airbnb’s initial anti-party restrictions ahead of major holidays. The same party restrictions were in place for New Year’s Eve and Airbnb said they worked. They reported a 49 percent drop in unauthorized parties for Halloween 2020 and over a 51 percent drop dur New Year’s Eve.

Below are the restrictions from Airbnb:

For one-night reservations : Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

: Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. For two-night reservations : As Halloween approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. For example, we will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius.

: As Halloween approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. For example, we will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions. Guests making one or two-night reservations will need to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken, as seen below:

