Airbnb blocked 2,600 potential parties in St. Louis during 2021

ST. LOUIS – Airbnb says it anti-party system prevented roughly 2,600 people from booking an entire home in St. Louis during 2021.

The company took action to ban parties during the Summer of 2020. Its party policy caps occupancy at 16 and prohibits all disruptive parties and events.

To help enforce its party ban, Airbnb announced a new product that restricts guests under 25 years of age without a history of positive reviews from booking entire home listings in their local area under certain circumstances. Airbnb says the guests were still allowed to book private room listings, that is where the Host generally lives on site.

Airbnb said that during 2021, the “Under-25” anti-party system blocked or redirected about 2,600 people in St. Louis from making local entire home bookings.

During popular holidays, the company also banned one-night bookings on entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews. Airbnb says it was in an effort to strengthen its Hosts protection against unauthorized parties during those holiday weekends.

Here are the number of people impacted by these anti-party measures:

4th of July: Over 500

Halloween: Over 450

New Year’s Eve: Over 1,100

Airbnb did acknowledge that initiatives like these also may impact prospective guests who have no intention of throwing a party but haven’t yet earned a history of positive reviews. The company says this is a tradeoff it’s willing to make in the interests of trust and safety.