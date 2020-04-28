Airbnb will make some property owners wait 24 hours between guests

Airbnb is rolling out recommended cleaning and vacancy procedures for its more than 7 million global rentals as the coronavirus pandemic has made travelers extra-cautious about cleanliness and safety.

The company will begin requiring that rentals stay vacant for 24 hours between check out and when a new reservation begins. The new requirement is based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control to “address the possibility of particles that may remain airborne for a few hours.

“The company also announced Monday a new cleaning protocol for hosts, establishing the “first overarching standardized protocol for cleaning and sanitization” in the home-sharing industry, according to Airbnb.

It offers tips on how to clean rooms and what types of disinfectants to use. The program is not required for hosts to follow, but Airbnb said it’s encouraging hosts to “commit and adopt these enhanced cleaning practices.” Customers will be able to soon identify which hosts oblige by the program the platform’s search results.

Airbnb previously published a “cleaning checklist” for hosts that detailed basic cleaning requirements after Covid-19 began spreading.