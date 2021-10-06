Alabama boy fights bullying as he competes in mullet competition

Your kids may not have been born in the 80s, but some are still wanting to rock that 80s mullet. Right now there’s a national children’s mullet competition underway.

One competitor is seven-year-old Ezra Cramer from the Huntsville, Alabama area. He started growing his mullet about one year ago.

Ezra’s mom heard about the children’s competition and entered her son into the online contest.

Ezra is using his new platform to help bring awareness to bullying, with his Shake The Hate campaign. Voting for the children’s mullet championship ends on October 11.

Click here to learn more and vote.