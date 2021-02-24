Alabama teachers arrested for sexual contact with students, selling marijuana

by: Phil Pinarski,

Alabama high school teachers Gregory Alan Lane (left) and Jeremiah Douglas Farmer (right) were both arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with students. (Calhoun County Jail)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Two Alabama teachers face charges after authorities say they had sexual contact with students and sold marijuana to them inside the school.

The teachers, 27-year-old Greggory Lane and 23-year-old Jeremiah Farmer, worked at Walter Wellborn High School in West End-Cobb Town, according to the Anniston Star.

Staff at the school learned of the alleged crimes after a student notified a teacher that the two were acting inappropriately with students. The principal of the school then called authorities.

Based on the information from witnesses and statements from the suspects, they were taken into custody. Lane and Farmer were also selling marijuana and THC vape pods to students inside and near the school, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Lane has been charged with deviant sexual intercourse with a student and having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. His bond was set at $22,500. He has a court hearing set for April 29.

Farmer was charged with distribution of obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student. He is also accused of sending nude photos to a student. His bond was set at $13,500 and will appear in court on April 27.

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner said that the school board has accepted both men’s resignations.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

