Alanis Morissette and Harry Styles Tours reschedule dates to 2021

Two more artists have rescheduled their tour dates to 2021.



Alanis Morrissette was originally scheduled for July 18th, 2020 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater along with special guests Garbage and Liz Phair. The tour, which was a 25-year celebration of her album, “Jagged Little Pill” has rescheduled to September 18, 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

Harry Styles, former One Direction band member rescheduled his “Love On Tour 2020” originally scheduled on July 21 at Enterprise Center. His tour with special guest Jenny Lewis is now rescheduled to play Enterprise Center on September 15, 2021.



All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For more ticket information or refunds, click here.