Albert Pujols featured in new book by former President George W. Bush

The new book on immigration by former President George W. Bush, “Out of Many, One” features a familiar face for St. Louis sports fans. Former Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, was one of the 43 subjects featured in the book, which also includes the President’s paintings of the subjects.

Pujols, now with the Los Angeles Angels in what could be his final year in the majors, visited Monday with the President, a former owner of the Texas Rangers, and got to see his portrait.

“I am honored and humbled to be included in the President’s new book about immigration in America. Thank you to the President and his entire staff for facilitating this meeting and making us feel welcome. As I stood before my portrait, painted by a former United States President, I felt an overwhelming sense of humility and appreciation. Only through God’s grace does a little boy from the Dominican Republic find himself being honored by the former leader of the free world. Thank you, Mr. President, for a day I will never forget,” Pujols shared on social media.

Pujols was raised in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic before immigrating to the U.S. and living in New York City before moving to the Kansas City area.

President George W. Bush's #OutofManyOne debuted as the #1 New York Times Bestseller! Watch some of the remarkable American immigrants featured in the book share what the American dream means to them. pic.twitter.com/OemcPsZTT3 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 28, 2021

Pujols isn’t the only athlete featured in the book. Longtime Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, who was born in Germany and was the first European born player to win the NBA’s MVP award, was also profiled.