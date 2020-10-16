Alderman Roddy announces he will not run for re-election

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Alderman Joseph Roddy (D-17) announced Friday he will not be running for re-election. He has been Alderman for almost 33 years.

In March 1988, Roddy served five years as Democratic Committeeman of the 17th ward.

Roddy took after his father who was also St. Louis City’s 17th Ward Alderman His father from 1953 until 1968 then became clerk of the Circuit Courts and 17th Ward Committeeman.

According to a spokesperson of the Alderman, Roddy’s focus has been on economic development and neighborhood revitalization for the area that includes the Washington University and Saint Louis University medical centers, the Central West End, Cortex, The Grove, The Highlands, The Foundry, and the St. Louis Armory.

During his years as Alderman, Roddy expanded historic districts, enacted the city’s only form-based codes (zoning overlays to increase density and support more environmentally sustainable development and less car dependency), enabled the construction of hundreds of affordable housing units, and more.

“I am incredibly grateful to the residents, businesses and institutions in the 17th Ward who have trusted me to represent them throughout these many years,” said Roddy. “I’ve always had a passion for urban redevelopment, and approached it with a strategy of creating value by valuing diversity, assembling the building blocks of an innovative economy, while preserving the best of our past.”

Roddy also sponsored legislation that provided funding for the city’s park system, including a lot of the renovation in Forest Park, and the creation of the Great Rivers Greenway.

He has been recognized many times in St. Louis for the work he has done in the community.

Roddy’s current term ends April 2021.