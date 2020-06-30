Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 998 deaths/ 21,043 cases IL: 6,902 deaths/ 142,461 cases.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed files bill to start the process of closing the Workhouse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A proposal to close the workhouse will be presented to the St. Louis Board of Alderman this Thursday.  Aldermanic President Lewis Reed filed the legislation which would defund the workhouse, and redirect the funds to a Division of Recidivism Reduction, and a neighborhood crime reduction fund.

The recidivism division would hire social workers to work with detainees and their families.

The crime reduction fund would give money to neighborhoods experiencing violent crime.

The bill requires approval from two-thirds of the board to pass.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News