Aldermanic President Lewis Reed files bill to start the process of closing the Workhouse

ST. LOUIS – A proposal to close the workhouse will be presented to the St. Louis Board of Alderman this Thursday. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed filed the legislation which would defund the workhouse, and redirect the funds to a Division of Recidivism Reduction, and a neighborhood crime reduction fund.

The recidivism division would hire social workers to work with detainees and their families.

The crime reduction fund would give money to neighborhoods experiencing violent crime.

The bill requires approval from two-thirds of the board to pass.