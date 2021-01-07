Aldermanic President Lewis Reed to condemn violent actions at the Capitol

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed plans to condemn the violent actions of those at the Capitol Wednesday during Friday’s Board of Alderman meeting.

“Tomorrow, I will be calling on the members of the Board of Aldermen to join me in supporting a resolution condemning the violent acts that occurred at the Nation’s Capitol, the People’s House. These acts were a direct result of the misinformation purposely spread by elected officials. As elected officials and a legislative body, we are sworn in to represent the truth and to support and defend the Constitution. Regardless if we like the facts or not, we have an obligation to the people to share the truth. We must condemn these actions and make it known that this elected body, the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen, will not standby and allow democracy to be put in jeopardy,” Reed said.

The meeting is planned for Friday at 10:00 a.m. Click here to watch the meeting live.