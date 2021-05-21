Alderwoman Pam Boyd hosts food distribution event Friday

ST. LOUIS – A large food distribution is happening Friday at Lily of the Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

Alderwoman Pam Boyd of the 27th ward has coordinated this event with the help of the church and Philadelphia District Association.

The event began at 11:00 a.m. and goes until the supply is gone.

St. Louis Crisis Nursery was also on site informing donation recipients about the services available.

Lily of the Valley Missionary Baptist Church is located at 5925 West Florissant.

St. Louis City residents who live within the 27th ward were welcome to pick up produce, canned goods, meat, vegetables, milk, diapers, and personal protective equipment.

They asked all attendees to wear masks and social distance.