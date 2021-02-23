Alexa Guard Plus lets your Echo help keep your home safe

ST. LOUIS– Many of you may have Amazon Echo’s or Alexa’s in your home but you may have not realized they also can help with home security.

Alexa Guard is a feature that has been offered for a while but you may have not known about the service. Now the company is also offering a paid version called Alexa Guard Plus.

Guard Plus costs $5 per month or $49 per year. There is also a 30 day free trial.

You can set up the service by opening your Alexa app on your mobile device, go to settings, click Guard, then customize the settings.

Amazon Guard- Free Version:

Helps with things like turning on and off the lights when you are away, simulating that someone is home

Listens for the sound of smoke alarms, Carbon Monoxide alarms, or glass breaking

Amazon Guard Plus- Paid Version:

All of the free features

A 24-hour helpline

Alerts when your device hears footsteps, doors closing, or glass breaking

Automatic deterrents like the sound of dog barking playing from your smart speaker

You can learn more about Alexa Guard Plus here.