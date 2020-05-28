All Great Clips locations in Springfield temporarily closing due to threats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A corporate statement from Great Clips, Inc. is saying all salons in Springfield will be closed due to threats.

The statement reads:

“Today, Great Clips salons in Springfield, MO received repeated threats. To protect the safety of everyone, the local franchisees made the decision to temporarily close salons in the Springfield area. They are working closely with law enforcement officials as the officials conduct a thorough investigation of these threats.” GREAT CLIPS, INC.

Last week, two workers at the Great Clips in the Plaza Shopping Center tested positive for coronavirus.

The first case was confirmed on May 22 and potentially exposed 84 clients. The second was confirmed on May 23 and potentially exposed 56 clients.

According to the owner of Great Clips, one of the stylists immediately went to a local urgent care after traveling.

She was treated for allergies. The owner says no COVID-19 test was offered and was cleared to work.

The Greene County Health Department says 140 clients were exposed to the virus and were told to monitor their symptoms.

There are three salons in Springfield that will be closing.