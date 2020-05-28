All Illinois regions eligible for Phase 3 of Prizker’s reopening plan Friday

CHICAGO —Gov. JB Pritzkers gave the green light for all regions of Illinois to enter the next phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Starting tomorrow, all areas of the state are eligible to reopen with accordance Restore Illinois Phase 3,” Pritzker said Thursday. Here’s what you can expect in Phase 3.

Even though Chicago is included in a region that Pritzker said may move to Phase 3, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said that the city would wait. Chicago will enter its own Phase 3 of reopening on June 3.

With Friday’s transition, the clock resets on the metrics that allow the state to transition to the next phase of reopening. That means June 26 is the earliest any region can move to Phase 4, which allows bars and restaurants to full reopen, gatherings of as many as 50 people and schools can reopen.

Additionally, Illinois health officials announced 1,527 new cases of coronavirus and 104 additional deaths across the state Thursday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 115,833, and the death toll stands at 5,186.

