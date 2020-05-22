All Illinois State Parks, fish and wildlife areas, and camping to open May 29

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MAY 13: A gentleman is seen fishing at Castle Ashby lakes as restrictions are eased on some leisure activities on May 13, 2020 in Northamptonshire, England. The prime minister announced the general contours of a phased exit from the current lockdown, adopted nearly two months ago in an effort curb the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All Illinois state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and state historic sites will be open to the public starting next Friday. Camping and concessions will also reopen.

Book a reservation starting today for campsites at many Illinois State Parks, fish, and wildlife areas.

Normal park hours will resume on May 29. But, shelters, playgrounds, and visitors centers will remain closed until further notice. The restrooms will be open.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources asks that everyone practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others.

For reservations, go online to reserveamerica.com.