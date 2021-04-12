All Illinoisans 16 and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine starting today

ST. LOUIS – Anyone 16 and older in Illinois is now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

This comes after the FEMA run site at the Dome at America’s Center had a busy weekend.

Vaccinations will resume at the FEMA mass vaccination site Monday morning. The center is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the next several weeks.

After only administering 700 shots on the first full day of the clinic Wednesday, the pace has picked up substantially. FEMA is also allowing walk-ins at the clinic.

The Post-Dispatch reported that more than 1,500 shots were administered at the clinic on Saturday. That comes after nearly 1,900 people received vaccinations at that location on Friday. The Post-Dispatch reported that by the end of the day on Saturday, about 5,800 people had received vaccinations at the FEMA center since its opening. That is still significantly less than what FEMA workers hoped to give. Fema said its goal was to give out 3,000 vaccinations per day at the location.

Illinois’ expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility comes just days after Missouri expanded its statewide vaccine program Friday to anyone 16 and older.

Metro East facilities have already been vaccinating anyone 16 and older for more than two weeks.

Over the weekend, the City of St. Louis hosted another mass vaccination clinic in another part of the Dome at America’s Center. That was on Saturday with just over 1,300 people receiving their second doses of the Moderna vaccine.