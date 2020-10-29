Pedestrian struck, killed on Tesson Ferry Road; lanes closed

MEHLVILLE, MO- All lanes of Tesson Ferry Road in South County are closed in after a person was struck and killed Thursday morning.
The accident happened on northbound Tesson Ferry Road at Solar Lane just north of Lindbergh around 6:50 a.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.
St. Louis County police tweeted both directions of Tesson Ferry Road are closed through the area for an investigation.
It is unknown when they will reopen.
