Pedestrian struck, killed on Tesson Ferry Road; lanes closed

MEHLVILLE, MO- All lanes of Tesson Ferry Road in South County are closed in after a person was struck and killed Thursday morning.

The accident happened on northbound Tesson Ferry Road at Solar Lane just north of Lindbergh around 6:50 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

#BREAKING: Skyfox above Tesson Ferry / Solar Ln on a report of a pedestrian struck @fox2now pic.twitter.com/qnbzMXwqdn — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) October 29, 2020

St. Louis County police tweeted both directions of Tesson Ferry Road are closed through the area for an investigation.

Traffic 🚨: All lanes of Tesson Ferry are now closed at Solar Ln. Please consider alternate routes. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) October 29, 2020

It is unknown when they will reopen.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

Traffic will be restricted for the foreseeable future on northbound Tesson Ferry Rd at Solar Ln in the Affton Southwest Precinct due to a vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/VeAmBECK0r — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) October 29, 2020