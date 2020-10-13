Pedestrian struck, killed on I-270; southbound lanes closed

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – All lanes of southbound I-270 are closed in Maryland Heights after a person was struck and killed Tuesday morning.

Maryland Heights Police Department tweeted the highway will be shut down for some time. The ramp from eastbound Page to Interstate 270 is also closed.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time. This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom.

All traffic is being diverted onto Page.

Southbound I-270 is closed at Page while police handle a serious accident. Please use alternative routes. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) October 13, 2020

Please avoid the area



South bound 270 between Olive and Page



We are currently working a serious accident involving a struck pedestrian.



Highway will be shut down for some time. pic.twitter.com/f8Yt18zguP — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) October 13, 2020