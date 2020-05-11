Breaking News
IL: 3,406 deaths/ 77,741 cases; MO: 482 deaths/ 9,844 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

All St. Louis Metro public transit passengers must start wearing masks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Starting today all Metro public transit passengers must wear facemasks. It doesn’t matter what kind of mask you have. You can even use a scarf or bandana. But, you must have some kind of face-covering if you ride Metro services. The new rule applies to Metro-bus, MetroLink trains, and Call-a-Ride.

Metro says that passengers must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while riding. Local officials have asked that masks be worn whenever social distancing is not possible.

Share this story

Latest News

More News