All St. Louis Metro public transit passengers must start wearing masks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Starting today all Metro public transit passengers must wear facemasks. It doesn’t matter what kind of mask you have. You can even use a scarf or bandana. But, you must have some kind of face-covering if you ride Metro services. The new rule applies to Metro-bus, MetroLink trains, and Call-a-Ride.

Metro says that passengers must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while riding. Local officials have asked that masks be worn whenever social distancing is not possible.

Reminder: Starting today all passengers are required to wear a face covering while riding. https://t.co/3AhWzPO8Au — Metro (@STLMetro) May 11, 2020