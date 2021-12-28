All U.S. veterans can now use Home Depot’s military discount

ST. LOUIS — The Home Depot updated its military discount to include all U.S. veterans. Previously, only active-duty service members, military retirees, and their dependents could use the discount every day.

“We’re proud to expand this Military Discount Benefit for families who have sacrificed so much for our country,” Home Depot president Ted Decker said in a press release.

Another new feature: eligible customers can now use the 10% military discount online, instead of in-store only. U.S. veterans, active service members, and their spouses can pre-register on the Home Depot App to get the discount.

“Registering through the customer app not only expands the discount to online purchases beyond the stores’ aisles but also makes it faster and easier for customers to check out when utilizing the discount benefit,” the press release states.

For more information about the newly-expanded military discount, visit homedepot.com/military.