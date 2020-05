ALTON, Ill. – The Alton Amphitheater Commission announced the postponement of the annual Fireworks on the Mississippi. The commission said they may reschedule the show in September during the Alton expo.

Other July 3 events are canceled including the concerts at the Alton Amphitheater. The Alton Amphitheater is a 4,000-seat outdoor venue located on the beautiful riverfront of downtown Alton, Illinois.