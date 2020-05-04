Alton duo charged in numerous shootings

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two Alton men last week in connection with several shootings that occurred in March and April 2020.

The suspects, 30-year-old Russell Bausily and 25-year-old Devonta Cotton, were charged with several felonies. The specific charges were not listed.

The first of these shootings occurred March 25. Bausily and Cotton are accused of shooting at a vehicle and a wounding a person at Hellrung Park in Alton. The victim in that shooting is expected to survive.

Russell Bausily and Devonta Cotton.

On March 27, the duo is believed to have fired shots at a home in the 700 block of Hoffman Street. No one was injured in that incident.

Prosecutors allege that on April 5, Bausily opened fire at an occupied vehicle in the 3200 block of Belle Street.

Investigators say on April 8, Bausily and Cotton stole property from people while armed and then opened fire at them, while in the 800 block of Gold Street. The victims were not injured.

That same day, Bausily and Cotton allegedly fired at a passing car while in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. One of those bullets went into a home and struck an innocent bystander — a 22-year-old Mizzou student. That student was taken to a St. Louis area hospital and is expected to recover.

Prosecutors believe these were not random acts of violence and that Bausily and Cotton knew their intended victims in each of the shootings.

Bausily and Cotton were jailed on $1 million bond each.