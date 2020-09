ALTON, Ill. – The Alton Halloween parade scheduled for this year has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Alton parade traditionally is the biggest in the area which began in 1916 as a costume march from Turner Hall at Ridge and Fourth streets to Broadway Avenue and then to Henry Street.

Organizers say it was a hard decision, being over 7 decades since the parade was last cancelled.

They plan to return the fun in 2021.