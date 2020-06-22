Alton, Ill. college student continues recovery after stray bullet struck her head

ALTON, Ill. – An Alton, Illinois girl is still recovering after being struck in the head by a stray bullet in April. The college student was studying in her Alton home when the incident happened.

Shawntaya Wagner still finds it hard to believe this happened to her daughter. Just after midnight April 8 a stray bullet from two men shooting outside went into Wagner’s home and struck her daughter in the head.

Wagner said her daughter Jasmine Kay Johnson was home from Mizzou and completing her studies remotely during the COVID-19 crisis.

Police said two men were shooting at someone near Wagner’s home when one of the bullets came into the house striking Johnson. Her mother said her recovery could be as long as two years.

The two suspects have been charged and are in jail on $1 million bond each.

A fund has been set up to help with Johnson’s medical expenses.

Click here to donate.