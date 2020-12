ALTON, Ill. – The holiday season just got a whole lot brighter in Alton, Illinois.

The Third Street district in Downtown Alton was one of six cities picked by Netflix nationwide for a holiday lights upgrade.

The streaming service hanging thousands of lights over the weekend and the work is now complete.

Public works employee Jacob Teppen is getting the credit for getting the ball rolling on this display as he was the one that alerted Netflix to the city.