Alton, Illinois woman accused of stealing daughter’s disability benefits

EAST ST. LOUIS- An Illinois woman is facing prison time after being accused of stealing her daughter’s Social Security disability benefits.

Melissa D. Wasylak, 48, of East Alton, was indicted on 21-counts related to collecting social security benefits. She was also hit with wire fraud charges and making false statements.

According to the indictment, Wasylak had become payee of her daughter’s benefits but did not notify Social Security when her daughter was no longer in her care.

The indictment claims, in 2008 Wasylak’s daughter went to live with her ex-husband and she continued to receive payments on her daughter’s behalf until the SSA found out in May of 2019.

None of the benefit payments Wasylak’s received were paid to the ex or her daughter.

“Wasylak did not use those funds for her daughter’s expenses but instead used the SSI money to pay her own personal expenses,” the indictment states.

Wasylak is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, April 5 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis. If convicted she could spend up to 35 years in jail.

She could also be ordered to pay restitution.