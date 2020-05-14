Alton is canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show

ALTON, Ill – One of the biggest Fourth of July Fireworks shows in Southern Illinois won’t light up the skies this summer. Alton officials decided last night to cancel the July 3 events held at the Alton Ampitheater.

The Alton Amphitheater Commission says the events draw thousands of people and its received no guidance from public health officials that a crowd of that size is safe.

Officials hope to reschedule them for later in 2020, possibly in September during the Alton Expo.

The Alton Amphitheater Commission is continuing to plan events for August, September and October.