Alton mother pleaded guilty for diabetic daughter’s death

ALTON, Ill.- An Alton woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 14-year-old diabetic daughter.

Amber Hampshire was charged after her daughter Emily died from a diabetic ketoacidosis in November of 2018.

In August of 2020, Hampshire backed out of a plea deal and was supposed to go to trial in November.

The Madison County State’s Attorney says if the case went to trial, the State would have presented evidence and testimony from doctors, nurses, and social workers, teachers, and phone records.

Prosecutors said Hampshire first learned her daughter was diabetic in 2013 when Emily was 9. In 2016, prosecutors say Hampshire filled out a school physical for Emily and didn’t indicate she had diabetes.

In February of 2018, Emily went to the hospital for out of control blood sugar. Her mother received more education on taking care of Emily’s condition.

Prosecutors say there were three follow up appointments and Hampshire canceled one and didn’t show up for the other two.

Prosecutors also say Emily’s teachers were going to testify that Hampshire advised the school her daughter didn’t have diabetes.

Under Illinois law, Involuntary Manslaughter has a sentencing range of 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.