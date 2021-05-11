Alton mother will be sentenced today in death of 14-year-old daughter

ALTON, Ill. – Amber Hampshire faces up to 14 years in prison and will be sentenced Tuesday, May 11.

In October 2020 she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of her 14-year-old daughter Emily.

Prosecutors said Hampshire lied about her daughter’s diabetes. She failed to treat her daughter for five years leading to her death.

In February of 2018, Emily went to the hospital for out of control blood sugar. Her mother received more education on taking care of Emily’s condition.

Prosecutors say there were three follow up appointments and Hampshire canceled one and didn’t show up for the other two.’

Prosecutors also say Emily’s teachers were going to testify that Hampshire advised the school her daughter didn’t have diabetes.

Emily died from a diabetic ketoacidosis in November of 2018.

Under Illinois law, Involuntary Manslaughter has a sentencing range of 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.