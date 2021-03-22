Alton officer trapped for over an hour inside car after crash

ALTON, Ill. – An Alton police officer was trapped inside of his vehicle for about an hour and 30 minutes Monday morning after a crash occurred.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of East Broadway at about 3:30 a.m.

The officer was cut out of his car at about 5:00 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the roof off of the car in order to get the officer out.

A helicopter will transport the officer to the hospital.

