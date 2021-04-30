Alton Police Department gifts boy new bike after his was stolen

ALTON, Ill. – The Alton Police Department gifted a boy with a new bike after his was stolen.
Keyondre Latham’s bike was stolen last week when he stopped inside of a Dollar General to run an errand for his mom.
Officer Parker took the report of the stolen bike from Keyondre and “told the other officers on his shift about what happened and what a good kid Keyondre is.” The entire shift then went in on buying Keyondre a new bike. They also got him a bike lock.
“Keyondre was surprised and SO excited and grateful,” the department said.