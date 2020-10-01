Alton Police Department names new Chief

ALTON, Ill. – Marcos Pulido is the new Chief of the Alton Police Department.

Pulido grew up in the area and graduated from Alton High School in 1996. The department said Pulido joined the Alton Police Explorers post at age 16. He was a part of the post until age 21. He became an officer at 22.

The department said Pulido was a patrol officer for 4.5 years and then became a detective in the criminal investigations division. He was a member of the APD Street Crimes Unit, Investigator with the Illinois Child Death Task Force, Crisis Negotiator for both the Alton Police Department and the ILEAS Special Response Team, FBI Task Force Officer and a Supervisor with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. The department also said Chief Pulido is a certified Juvenile Officer and part of the Illinois Crisis Intervention Team.

Pulido has also become a Detective Supervisor, overseeing the APD Narcotics Unit.

In August 2019 he was appointed to APD Deputy Chief.