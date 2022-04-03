ALTON, Il. – The Alton Police Department has reported a fatal accident that happened on East Broadway at Main Street. The accident involved a motorcycle and a truck.

Officers say that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a motorcycle was traveling westbound on East Broadway and collided with a truck that was traveling southbound on Main Street.

Alton police officers and the Alton Fire Department arrived on scene and life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately the driver of the motorcycle died.

The Alton Police Department Traffic Division is investigating this crash.