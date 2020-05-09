Alton senior advocacy group expands Meals on Wheels program during pandemic

ALTON, Ill. – Health trends show that senior citizens are most at risk of catching the virus. Senior Services Plus in Alton, Illinois has expanded its Meals on Wheels program to assist seniors in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to delivering pre-prepped meals, SSP Meals on Wheels is dropping off around 250 boxed lunches to four senior apartment complexes in Alton and has distributed 15,000 emergency meals.

Sixty percent of the people they serve do not have a support system outside of SSP and are at risk of hunger. They do not have family in the area and are afraid to go out and grab food with chances of exposure to COVID-19 so high.

At the end of each week, SSP packages the meals they’ve prepared into a five-meal pack and get them ready for a doorstep drop-off the following week.