ST. LOUIS - Less than a year after resuming control of St. Louis Public Schools. The district's elected board faces its first major challenge this spring with a vote on closing schools. You Paid For It first told you in November about the school district looming crisis caused by too many buildings and too few students. The district will host six community workshops to discuss the future.

FOX 2/NEWS 11's Derrion Henderson shows us how the decision isn't sounding good to alumni.