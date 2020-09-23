Amazon 4-star store now opened at St. Louis Galleria

ST. LOUIS- Amazon’s 4-star store opened at the St. Louis Galleria Wednesday. It’s the first 4-star store in Missouri.

The company says the store carries highly-rated products from the top Amazon.com categories like devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games, and more.

Everything in the store is rated 4 stars and above by our customers, a top seller, or is new or trending on Amazon.com.

You don’t have to be a Prime member to shop at the 4-star store. If you are a Prime member, your Prime benefits still apply.

The store has put certain safety measures in place to comply with COVID-19 CDC guidelines. The measures include social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols, temperature checks for all associates, mandatory face coverings for associates, making masks available for customers, installing plexiglass barriers in certain locations, occupancy monitoring, modified hours and more.

