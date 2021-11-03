Amazon drivers to get back $60 million in withheld tips

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Trade Commission said it’s sending nearly $60 million to 140,000 Amazon drivers who had their tips illegally taken by Amazon.

Earlier this year, the FTC sued Amazon alleging that the online retailer failed to fully pay tips that drivers in its Amazon Flex program had earned.

Amazon Flex drivers are independent contractors who deliver goods and groceries ordered through programs like Prime Now and Amazon Fresh.

The complaint alleged that Amazon secretly pocketed the tips between 2016 and 2019, despite saying “100% of the tips would go directly to the drivers.”

Amazon agreed to settle the case and surrender all the money it allegedly withheld.

Drivers who had more than $5 withheld will receive a reimbursement from the FTC in the form of a check or Paypal payment. The highest amount going to a single Amazon Flex driver is more than $28,000, while the average amount is $422.