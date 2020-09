ST. LOUIS – Looking for work? You are in luck, Amazon is looking to hire.

Amazon is adding 33,000 new tech and corporate jobs. They will hold its first virtual Career Day next Wednesday, September 16.

The company says job seekers of all levels will be given a chance to attend live-streamed discussions and interviews with industry leaders.

Unlike many companies Amazon has seen a boom in business during the pandemic.

Next week we’ll be hosting #AmazonCareerDay, an interactive experience aimed at supporting job seekers – whether you’re interested in working at @Amazon or elsewhere. Register now ➡️ https://t.co/SuEwSLikMO pic.twitter.com/RRks8su4rP — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 9, 2020