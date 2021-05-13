Amazon named St. Charles County’s largest Employer

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Amazon has been named St. Charles County’s largest employer after less than three years of breaking ground in its first Missouri fulfillment center in St. Peters.

The fulfillment center was announced in 2018, expecting to hire 1,500 workers. Fast forward to 2021, the location has over 6,000 employees.

St. Charles County officials say there are key factors helping with the fulfillments success.

“Critical factors such as the availability of shovel-ready sites, FasTrac development assistance from the City of St. Peters, and easy access to the regional labor shed are what drew Amazon to the area,” Scott Drachnik, president and CEO of the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County said. “Amazon has been very successful in St. Peters, thanks in part to a strong base of online shoppers with one of the highest median household incomes in the state.”

The four-story, 855,000 square-foot facility, is located in the Premier 370 business park, located along the Highway 370 Logistics Corridor. The park is also home to FedEx, Best Buy, Grove Collaborative, and others.