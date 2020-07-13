Amazon opening retail store in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Amazon is planning on opening a 4-star store at the St. Louis Galleria. Amazon’s site says it’s coming soon.

The company’s website says an Amazon 4-star store features customer favorites that received 4-stars and above on Amazon.com. Prime members will pay the same prices they would online.

Here is an example of some of what you will find there:

Test drive devices

Devices in our Echo, Kindle, Fire tablet and Fire TV families are also available to try and purchase in store at Amazon 4-star at Saint Louis Galleria in St. Louis, Missouri. Plus, check out accessories for all our devices.

Discover games & toys

Find games, toys, and books for kids of all ages at Amazon 4-star at Saint Louis Galleria in St. Louis, Missouri. We also have games just for adults and for the whole family.

Explore books

We select books based on Amazon.com customer ratings, pre-orders, sales, popularity on Goodreads, and our curators’ assessments. Most books at Amazon 4-star at Saint Louis Galleria in St. Louis, Missouri have been rated 4 stars or above and many are award winners.

Learn about smart home products

See how Alexa can make your home smarter. Explore speakers, smart bulbs and plugs, thermostats, and so much more.

You can learn more about Amazon 4-star on the Amazon site.