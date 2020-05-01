Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods workers planning to strike over pandemic working conditions

ST. LOUIS – Workers across the pandemic’s front lines plan to strike together this Friday, May 1, on International Workers’ Day, to protest what they say are unsafe conditions and a lack of protection from their employers.

Employees are protesting working conditions at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, and Instacart. Organizers say they are striking due to their employer’s continuing failure to provide adequate protection from COVID-19.

Most of the attention has been directed towards amazon, where at least one warehouse worker has died from the virus and several others have been infected.

Whole Foods, Amazon, Target, and Instacart workers are striking on May 1st pic.twitter.com/nwnMhxxffy — Michael Sainato (@msainat1) April 22, 2020

Please support our strike fund that will cover lost wages for workers calling out in protest tomorrow!#essentialworkersday #MayDayhttps://t.co/aqwLJVOukF — Whole Worker (@WholeWorkerWFM) April 30, 2020